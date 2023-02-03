Draisaitl reveals hilarious reason why Oilers captain McDavid has a mullet

Connor McDavid has a little extra flow going. Literally.

McDavid has been sporting a business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back attitude by way of a surprisingly stylish mullet.

And it’s courtesy of Edmonton Oilers teammate Dylan Holloway.

Leon Draisaitl spilled the scoop after being asked about matching mullets for him and McDavid at NHL All-Star Game Media Day on Thursday

“Well, mine is kind of an accident,” Draisaitl admitted to media. “I didn’t really want one. But I think it looks good. I don’t know. His was actually a bet with one of our teammates. I love it, to be honest. I think he looks great.

“I think Dylan Holloway… Connor bet Dylan Holloway if we win seven games in a row, or six… six or seven games in a row, he’ll do a mullet. We did. We did win.”

"I think it looks good." Leon Draisaitl addresses the McDrai Mullets during his media availability at #NHLAllStar Weekend in South Florida. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 3, 2023

It was a six-game heater, to fact-check the NHL’s second-leading scorer.

The Oilers went on a heater from January 11 to 23, rattling off wins over the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vancouver Canucks in succession.

Edmonton is on a seven-game point streak, tacking on an overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets before the break.

The Oilers are also 7-1-2 in their past 10 games leading into the All-Star Game, which will see McDavid, Draisaitl, and Skinner represent the club.

"Our chemistry is definitely there, it’s a special thing." Connor McDavid chats about playing with Leon Draisaitl ahead of #NHLAllStar Weekend in South Florida. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/CF7FNtLREY — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 3, 2023

McDavid, making his sixth All-Star Game appearance, leads the NHL in goals (41) and points (92). Draisaitl, who will suit up in the All-Star Game for a fourth time, is second in league scoring with 76 points (29 goals, 47 assists) in 48 games. Skinner, a rookie, has a 2.92 goals-against average and .914 save percentage this season.

Skinner and Draisaitl were added to the All-Star Game via fan vote, with McDavid among the initial 32 players named to the showcase.