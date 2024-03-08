NHL fines Kane for "unsportsmanlike conduct" in last night's Oilers game

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will have a lighter wallet following some antics last night versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced this morning that Kane has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Edmonton’s Evander Kane has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Columbus. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 8, 2024



Many fans were unclear as to when this occurred, as Kane finished the game with zero penalty minutes. Some thought it may have been an incident late in the third in which he lightly shot a puck at the Blue Jackets empty net on what was a delayed penalty. However, the NHL’s official website states that it came due to an incident involving Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger at the 0:46 mark of the second period.

Kane was one of many upset Oilers last night, as they came out of the gates slow to the Columbus Blue Jackets and found themselves trailing 3-0 after the first period. They made it somewhat interesting down the stretch but fell by a 4-2 final. The loss put an end to their five-game winning streak.

Throughout his career, Kane has been known to be a streaky player, and this season has been no different. He has a respectable 21 goals and 37 points through 60 games but is currently on a nine-game goal drought and has just two assists over that span. When on, he has proven that he can be a difference-maker for the Oilers, and they will need him to get back to being that for the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.