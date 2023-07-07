Oilers' Kane is playing beer league hockey under a hilarious fake name

Oilers forward Evander Kane was recently spotted playing beer league in Edmonton, and the name he is playing under is nothing short of incredible.

During the Oilers’ second-round series versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Kane was tangled up with Keegan Kolesar and delivered some nasty body shots to the Golden Knights forward as he was lying on the ice. When asked about it after the game, Kane told reporters, “When ya wanna f*ck around, sometimes ya gotta find out.”

It appears the Oilers winger is using that saying as a motto, as it has been discovered that his name on the scoresheet while playing for the Broadstreet Bullies is Fa Afo.

Evander Kane playing men’s league hockey under the name FA AFO (fuck around and find out) is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen 💀 @evanderkane pic.twitter.com/BjHHk9eU6h — Ryan (@KrawcH_) July 7, 2023

Kane, who wears number five for the Bullies, has suited up for just one game so far and scored two goals. How it came to be that he ended up a part of the team is a mystery, but it is yet another example of himself being involved in the Edmonton community.

When the Oilers chose to bring Kane in at the midway point of the 2021-22 season, many were skeptical due to some alleged character issues in past years. Whatever issues may have surrounded him in the past have not popped up in Edmonton, however, as it seems he has truly embraced the city.

While it’s awesome to see Kane participating in a beer league game, it is also exciting from an Oilers standpoint as it suggests he is getting healthier. The 31-year-old had an injury-riddled season, including a horrific skate laceration on his wrist early in the year. Though he was able to come back from it months later, he admitted it still wasn’t 100%. The fact that he is now playing rec league games is a positive sign that it is back to normal.