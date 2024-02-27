"Try to survive": Oilers' Janmark breaks down spirited fight against Flames

One of the most memorable moments from the last week of Edmonton Oilers hockey came in the middle of a disappointing loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Though the Oilers lost, many left the game with a newfound appreciation for Mattias Janmark’s ability to throw it down with the best of them. The usually quiet defensive specialist, Janmark decided to drop the gloves with Flames forward Blake Coleman in what was a spirited fight.

Janmark and Coleman throwing bombs 💣 pic.twitter.com/v8ul6gqz9g — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

The 31-year-old broke his silence on the fight, speaking with the media after practice on Tuesday afternoon. It was just the second fight of his NHL career, but you wouldn’t know it from watching the tape.

“Just try to survive in there,” Janmark told reporters. “When I go in there I try to go all out… when it comes to that I’m all offence.”

"I guess when it comes to that I'm all offence." Janmark speaks about his fight in the #BattleofAlberta, playing with Nuge & Kane & how the #Oilers can find consistency going forward. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Vw7Ib7BlkO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 27, 2024

The fight stemmed from a hit that Coleman made on Connor McDavid earlier in the game. When both of them were sent to the box in the second period, the two organized the fight as they stepped back onto the ice.

“He didn’t want [to fight] at first and in the penalty box he asked if I still wanted it,” explained Janmark. “[McDavid] was laying down, I guess there is a time and place for everything.”

Coleman's heavy hit on McDavid that lead to his fight with Janmark. 💥 pic.twitter.com/05O17WEeDP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

It wasn’t just the fans who were impressed with Janmark’s ability to throw his fists, as Leon Draisaitl also had some nice words for his teammate.

“It was pretty feisty there,” laughed Draisaitl. “I like that about [Janmark], he’s a gamer, he knows when to step in and do his job and obviously on top of that he’s been playing some really, really good hockey for us.”

It’s been a bit of an offensive whirlwind for the usually defensive-minded Janmark. After tallying just six points in his first 40 games of the season, he has put up four points in his last five games.

It’s probably a stretch to expect Janmark to be dropping the gloves regularly, but he no doubt made an otherwise dismal Oilers game into a more exciting time for the fans.