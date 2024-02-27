Evan Bouchard's latest goal made Oilers franchise history

Evan Bouchard has tied Edmonton Oilers legend Paul Coffey for one of the team’s franchise records.

The 24-year-old is coming off an excellent showing against the LA Kings last night, where he scored one of his patented “Bouch Bombs” to help Edmonton win the game 4-2. Bouchard’s marker was his 15th of the season and sixth game-winning goal of the season, which is tied for the most by an Oilers defenceman in franchise history.

The only other Oilers defenceman to score six game-winning goals in a single season was Coffey back during the 1984-85 season. Third place belongs to Sheldon Souray, who had five during the 2008-09 campaign.

Bouchard has every chance to break the record, as there are still 26 games left to go in the season.

Bouchard has a knack for coming up big when the Oilers need him most. Those 15 goals on the season are now tied with Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar for the most among NHL defencemen this season, and he ranks fifth in overall points by a defenceman with 56.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Oilers fans who watched Bouchard blossom into an elite offensive defenceman in the second half of last season. During the playoffs, where scoring goals is the hardest, Bouchard thrived with four goals and 17 points in just 12 games. Despite being knocked out in the second round, the Bouchard still led all defenceman in playoff scoring.

He has already shattered his previous career high in points and is well on his way to being the only Oilers defenceman outside of Coffey to score 70 or more points in a season.