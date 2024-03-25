Zach Hyman still has more milestones to hit with Oilers this season

Zach Hyman finally has his 50th goal out of the way, but the Edmonton Oilers forward still has a few other milestones he could hit this season.

The former fifth-round pick has gotten better and better in each of his three seasons with the Oilers. When he arrived, he scored 27 goals in 2021-22, then 37 last season, before eventually hitting 50 in Ottawa on Sunday night.

Setting new career highs has been a trend for Hyman, and he could still do that again this season with his point totals. His highest mark in a season came last year, as he scored 83 points in 79 games. Right now, Hyman sits at 69 points with just 13 games left in the season.

Can he score 15 points in that time to surpass his previous best?

It will be difficult to accomplish at perhaps the hardest part of the season. As the Oilers prepare for the playoffs, the opponents they face will either be doing the same or trying to play the role of spoiler.

If Hyman wants to get there, it will have to be through a lot of hard work and willingness to go to the dirty areas of the ice. Luckily, that is a hallmark of his game. According to NHL Edge, the league’s player tracking site, the 31-year-old leads the league with 41 goals in front of the net.

Scoring 15 points in 13 games isn’t insurmountable for Hyman, either. Over his previous 13 games, he has 12 points, which isn’t that far off. It will require a lot of the same to keep on happening, but 84 points isn’t a longshot dream.

Hyman also has a few milestones to hit when it comes to his career totals as well. His 51st goal of the season, if it happens, will also be the 200th of his career. When Hyman signed with Edmonton in the summer of 2021, he had 86 goals in 345 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since then, he has 113 goals in 223 games with the Oilers.

In terms of career points, Hyman is sitting at 391, which is just nine away from 400. All these marks are possible for the gritty net-front guru this season, and you can bet the Oilers’ faithful will be cheering for him to hit every single one.