Oilers announce Jeff Jackson taking over Bob Nicholson's role as CEO of hockey operations

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that Jeff Jackson has been named as the organization’s new CEO of hockey operations.

This is a huge move for the Oilers for several different reasons and serves as a succession plan for not only Bob Nicholson but General Manager Ken Holland as well. While Holland will keep his current title, there had been talk this past offseason that he may soon be looking to take a lesser role. Nicholson, meanwhile, has now taken a lesser role but will remain with the club as an advisor.

“This is a big commitment to the long-term success of our organization,” said Oilers owner Darryl Katz. “Jeff has well-established relationships across the NHL, including a strong relationship with Ken Holland. He brings tremendous industry insight, knowledge, and leadership built through a unique career experience that is ideal for this leadership role at OEGSE. He understands what it takes to build an elite organization for the modern NHL and will work closely with Ken and our whole team to put the Oilers in the best possible position to win.”

Katz isn’t the only one who seems excited by the move, either, as Holland also had plenty of positives to say.

“This is an exciting day for Oilers fans and the organization. Jeff is highly respected across the NHL and brings unique experience as a former player, assistant general manager, and, most recently, as one of the most influential agents in the business,” Holland said. “It is a real coup for Oilers fans to have Jeff join the organization and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue our drive for a Stanley Cup.”

As Holland alluded to, there are plenty of positives to bringing in Jackson. What many Oilers fans are most excited about, however, is the fact that he served as Connor McDavid’s agent. While no guarantee, this move could certainly help keep McDavid around after his current contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. Shortly after the hire, the 26-year-old shared his excitement.

“Jeff & I have had a long, fruitful relationship,” McDavid said. “I have witnessed his care, relentlessness & obvious knowledge of the game & industry firsthand. I look forward to working with Jeff in his new role & am excited about what this means for the future of the Oilers.”

Things can always change, of course, but if you’re an Oilers fan, you have to be thrilled with Jackson’s hiring.