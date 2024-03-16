Hockey fans are in for a treat tonight, as two of the best, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon, will be going head-to-head.

While McDavid has been revered as the best player in the NHL for several years, MacKinnon has been considered by most to be right behind him. The two are both having phenomenal seasons, as MacKinnon leads the league with 115 points while McDavid sits third with 106.

It will be the first matchup between the Avalanche and Oilers this season, though despite not facing one another, MacKinnon knows going up against McDavid will be no easy task for him and his teammates.

“It’s really hard. Really, really hard,” MacKinnon said about playing against the Oilers captain. “He’s an amazing skater. I mean, I’m just saying things you guys know, but such a great playmaker. He’ll either beat you wide or create space for his teammates. He’s really hard to defend.

“You can’t, really, you just have to hope to limit [him] as best as you can. He’s going to get chances tonight. I’m sure he’ll have a great game. We just have to be very careful and be mindful when he’s on the ice.”

Both teams enter tonight’s game having gone 7-2-1 over their last 10, while the Avalanche are riding a five-game win streak. It’s a massive game for the Avs, as they are currently tied at 89 points with the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division. As for the Oilers, they sit nine points shy of the Vancouver Canucks for first in the Pacific Division but hold three games in hand.

While MacKinnon and McDavid will be the main talking points, they are far from the only elite-level talent on the ice. The Oilers possess another one of the game’s best in Leon Draisaitl, while the Avalanche have a future Hall-of-Fame defenceman in Cale Makar and another incredibly gifted forward in Mikko Rantanen. Puck drop in what should be a very exciting outing is set for 8:00 pm MT.