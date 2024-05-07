Oilers won't have indoor watch parties for Game 1 or Game 2 vs. Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that there won’t be viewing parties at Rogers Place for Game 1 or Game 2 versus the Vancouver Canucks.

In many recent playoff runs, the Oilers have opened the doors of Rogers Place for fans to view their games on the jumbotron while on the road. Many in Edmonton were hoping that they would do the same for the opening two games of their upcoming second-round series, as the Canucks have home-ice advantage. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case due to some other events taking place.

“As Rogers Place will be hosting All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on Wednesday, May 8, and Foreigner on Friday, May 10, there will not be indoor Rogers Road Game Watch Parties inside Rogers Place for Games 1 and 2 of the second round,” a statement on the Oilers website reads. “Rogers Road Game Watch Parties will resume for future away games whenever possible. Stay tuned for further details!”

In recent years, indoor watch parties for road playoff games have become very popular for many teams. Just last week, the Canucks sold out Rogers Arena for Game 6 in their opening-round series versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, a game they were able to win by a 1-0 final to punch their ticket to the second round.

Should the series go longer than four games, it appears that there will be an indoor Watch Party at Rogers Place for Game 5, with tickets on Ice District’s website set to go on sale in nine days. The same is in place for Game 7 should things between the Oilers and Canucks go the distance.

Game 1 between the final two Canadian teams remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set to get underway at 8 pm MT.