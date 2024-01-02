Oilers will see Holloway return to the lineup very shortly

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to welcome Dylan Holloway back into the lineup this weekend.

Speaking with reporters this morning, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Holloway will be in the lineup for Saturday’s outing versus the Ottawa Senators. The 22-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in mid-November after sliding awkwardly into the boards in a game versus the New York Islanders.

Before his injury, Holloway was struggling, as were most of his Oilers teammates at the time. In 14 games this season, he has managed just one lone goal and 13 penalty minutes. It was a disappointing start to the year after many believed he was in line to take a big step forward this season.

Holloway, who was drafted 14th overall in 2020, has had trouble staying healthy in recent seasons. His rookie season in 2021-22 saw him limited to just 33 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, while his 2022-23 campaign also saw him battle numerous ailments. Ideally, he can remain healthy for the rest of 2023-24 and contribute more on the scoresheet.

Holloway won’t be the only Oiler back in the lineup on Saturday, as Sam Gagner is also expected to return. The 34-year-old has missed the last four games after taking an accidental high-stick from Vincent Desharnais to the face in a game on December 21st versus the New Jersey Devils. He has been a great surprise for the Oilers so far this season, with four goals and nine points through 18 games.

The Oilers are back in action tonight in a home game versus the Philadelphia Flyers. They have been playing some excellent hockey lately, as they enter tonight’s contest, having won five straight. With a win tonight, they will be just one point shy of the Arizona Coyotes for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.