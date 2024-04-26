Oilers fans comparing Holloway to former unlikely playoff hero

It’s been just two games, but Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is looking very wise for choosing to put Dylan Holloway in the lineup.

Holloway was only called up from the AHL earlier this month, but has suited up in both playoff games for the Oilers in place of players such as Derek Ryan and Connor Brown. The decision has certainly paid off so far.

Holloway was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 but still made a noticeable impact despite limited ice time. Game 2 was where things really picked up for him. Despite the Oilers’ loss, the 22-year-old had arguably the best game of his NHL career with a two-goal performance.

a big time goal from dylan holloway makes it a one-goal game. pic.twitter.com/8jXUGowiqP — zach (@zjlaing) April 25, 2024

First career #StanleyCup Playoff goal ✅ Second career Stanley Cup Playoff goal ✅ Have a night, Dylan Holloway 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oJkGsroTbB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2024

It was an unexpected performance from Holloway, who has just nine career regular-season goals over 89 games. While he is expected to become a key piece for them in the future, few considered that he could play a big role in this year’s playoff run.

While it remains to be seen how the rest of the playoffs will go for Holloway and the Oilers, his two-goal game has many Oilers fans comparing him to another unlikely playoff hero from nearly two decades ago: Fernando Pisani.

Pisani was a part of the 2005-06 Oilers team that advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. While he was more established than Holloway, his 37 points in 80 games that season didn’t suggest he would play a crucial role in their run. He wound up being perhaps their best player, however, scoring 14 goals in just 24 games. The next highest goal total on that Oilers team was split between Shawn Horcoff and Ryan Smyth, who each had seven.

Holloway is the new Pisani. — Kyle Cleary (@Wx_Ninja) April 25, 2024

Dylan Holloway the Fernando Pisani of this cup run?? 🔥🔥🔥 — Hugent Knobkins (@Hugentknobkins) April 25, 2024

Dylan Holloway said Fernando Pisani who — Erik Andersen (@erikandersennn) April 25, 2024

Holloway with his second of the night ! I think we know who this year’s Fernando Pisani is going to be ! #LetsGoOilers #Holloway — Oilfreak (@OilFreak) April 25, 2024

Holloway is Pisani #LAKvsEDM — Yosemite Dan (@DirtyHandz81) April 25, 2024

Holloway will look to build off of his big Game 2 performance tonight, as the Oilers are looking to jump back ahead in the series. Puck drop at Crypto.com Arena is set for 8:30 pm MT.