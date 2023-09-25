Oilers debut a new sponsor on their home helmets

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking a little different when they hit the ice at Rogers Place this season, even if they’re still a pretty similar group to last year’s roster.

With players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl set to play another year in the blue and orange, it’s not the team’s composition that will be changing much, but rather a small portion of their iconic uniform.

As per Edmonton Sports Talk host Tom Gazzola, the team has added a new helmet sponsor this season, with PlayAlberta being added for the team’s blue home helmets.

The helmets feature a white star logo and blend in nicely with the Oilers’ previously-existing colour scheme, although many fans probably wish the team had opted to go without a sponsor. Previously, the team had featured Rogers and SkipTheDishes branding on their buckets, with helmet sponsors debuting in the 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season. It’s not clear yet if the team will have a new road sponsor for this year.

PlayAlberta brands itself as Alberta’s only regulated online gambling website, offering customers slots, table games, instant betting options as well as a full sportsbook for major leagues such as the NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB, along with a litany of other sports.

Overseen by Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, PlayAlberta’s revenues go “directly back into the Government of Alberta’s General Revenue Fund to support valued programs and services that Albertans rely on every day,” as per the government organization’s website.

The helmets debuted during the team’s 2-1 shootout loss last night at Rogers Place, where the hosts fell to the Winnipeg Jets. McDavid and Draisaitl both had the night off for the home team, while Zach Hyman scored Edmonton’s only goal in the loss. And despite falling in the shootout, it was a decent showing from 23-year-old goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, who made 25 of 26 stops on the evening.