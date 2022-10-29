"Two quality goaltenders": Is an Oilers' crease controversy brewing?

It’s not a full-blown goalie controversy for the Edmonton Oilers just yet.

But it could be headed in that direction as Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft is opting to turn to stopper Stuart Skinner when Edmonton visits the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday.

It’ll mark the second start in three games for the rookie backup, with the Oilers playing three road games in four nights.

“I think he has a chance to help us win the game,” Woodcroft said bluntly when asked about his goalie decision ahead of the Hockey Night in Canada tilt.

"I've long given up trying to predict what is going to happen in a Battle of Alberta." Head Coach Jay Woodcroft speaks ahead of the final game of this road trip tonight vs. the Flames.

It might go a little bit beyond a simple cliched answer, though.

Because one goaltender has been a little more lights-out than the other, to put it mildly.

Campbell has started six of eight games for the Oilers this season, logging a 3.89 goals-against average and .888 save percentage, along with a 4-2-0 record. Skinner, who will make his third start on Saturday against the Flames, is 1-1-0 with a minuscule 1.44 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.

Skinner is eighth in the league in goals saved above expected with 4.8, according to MoneyPuck, despite the limited workload early this season. Campbell slots 33rd among goaltenders to play three or more games. Skinner is also second in save percentage above expected, at 0.029. Campbell, ranked 30th, has a negative mark at -0.007

The 30-year-old Campbell was added to the fold this summer when he inked a five-year, $25 million contract to be the Oilers’ No. 1 after the departures of the Mike Smith-Mikko Koskinen duo.

The 23-year-old Skinner was drafted by Edmonton, selected in the third round (No. 78) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

“Jack has a clear understanding of our belief in both of our goaltenders,” Woodcroft said. “We just want to make sure that we’re keeping both of them up and running here and playing enough games. We don’t want to overuse anybody. We just want to make sure people are up and running.

“We have strong belief in both of our goaltenders. We’re lucky that way.”

It was Skinner who came on in relief of Campbell in the first meeting between the Oilers and Flames on October 15. Campbell was yanked after just over 10 minutes of work in which he allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Skinner’s mop-up saw him stop all 31 shots faced in relief in the eventual 4-3 loss.

“I think we have two quality goaltenders,” Woodcroft said. “I think we’re finding different ways to win with both of them and I feel good about both of them.”