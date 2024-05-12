"Get us going": Oilers pumped to be back on home-ice for Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers are finally back on home ice after splitting the first two games of their second-round series on the road.

Game 3 will mark the third consecutive season that fans at Rogers Place will be able to watch the Oilers play in the second round of the playoffs. With their series with the Vancouver Canucks all tied up at 1-1, the Oilers are hoping that the series can turn in their favour with the fans making a difference.

“We were kind of going into Vancouver looking to at least split it,” Evan Bouchard said after this morning’s skate. “We’re comfortable on home ice and the fans here are great, [they] get us going and we’re excited for it.”

Bouchard was the OT hero for the Oilers in Game 2 on Friday night, bouncing a puck off of Canucks defender Ian Cole for his first-ever playoff OT winner. He has led the way for Edmonton’s blueline with two goals and 11 points in seven playoff games so far this season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins grew up as a Canucks fan in B.C. but those days are long gone now that he is the longest-tenured member of this Oilers team. He says that being in front of the Oilers faithful makes a big difference in the game.

“When it’s that loud you definitely notice it… we noticed that [playing] at home,” Nugent-Hopkins told reporters this morning. “We heard it in Vancouver, but I mean for us I think that just makes it more fun to play in an atmosphere like that. Obviously, more fun in Edmonton when they’re behind you.”

“Excited to be back home.”

The first two games have been defined by the third period. Vancouver won Game 1 off of a miraculous comeback in the final frame while Edmonton wrestled back momentum in Game 2 by outshooting the Canucks 15-2 in the third.

Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak thinks that the fact that the Oilers were down in that game helped them reach a new level.

“We were kind of playing from behind for a little bit there so we had to get to that where we were wanting to score a goal and we were able to maintain that level,” Kulak told the media this morning. “Sometimes playing from behind, you’re hungry, you’re on your toes, you’re keeping pucks in, you’re just playing with a little more urgency.”

Edmonton will be making a few changes to their lineup up front with Adam Henrique ruled out for Game 3 and Connor Brown coming in. The Canucks were also busy this morning making some changes to the top of their forward lines.

Game 3 is set to start at 7:30 pm MT on Sportsnet.