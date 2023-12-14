Oilers shake up forward lines as they gun for franchise-record win streak

The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making some changes to their lineup as they try to tie a franchise-record nine-game winning streak against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

According to NHL.com, the Oilers’ second line looks like it will have a new set of wingers on it, with Leon Draisaitl centring both Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark, who come up from the third line.

Evander Kane and Connor Brown, who have both spent most of their recent time with Draisaitl, have been moved down to Edmonton’s third line with Ryan McLeod.

The changes come as the second line has struggled recently. Despite the current winning streak, the trio of Kane-Draisaitl-Brown have not had good underlying analytics and have been consistently out-chanced by opponents while on the ice. Brown in particular has not looked good skating on that line.

Perhaps less ice time and a reduced role for both Kane and Brown can help them get back to their usual selves.

Both Foegele and Janmark have spent some time playing in the Oilers’ top six this season. While Janmark hasn’t been that productive in the role, Foegele has shown some potential to play up in the lineup.

The first and fourth lines remain intact as they have been Edmonton’s best throughout the eight-game heater. The defensive pairs also seem to be untouched ahead of tonight’s game.

On the other side, the Oilers will catch a break as the Lightning will be without defenceman Victor Hedman, who is out with an injury. Hedman has 11 points in 18 career games against the Oilers and will be a big loss for Tampa Bay.

No Victor Hedman for the Bolts tonight v. Edmonton. May return v. CGY. — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) December 14, 2023

Between the pipes, it looks like Stuart Skinner will be making his second consecutive start for the Oilers. This will be the 25-year-old’s second career start against the Lightning; he lost the first 6-4 in Tampa Bay last month.

Game time for tonight’s potentially historic game is set for 7 pm MT at Rogers Place.