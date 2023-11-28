Oilers' feud with Pietrangelo could grow in tonight's playoff rematch

Tonight’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights has the potential to be an interesting one.

The game is set to be the first time the two teams have played against each other since the Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers in Game 6 of the second round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

It will also feature Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo, who drew the ire of both the Oilers and their fanbase after delivering a vicious overhead slash to the hands of Leon Draisaitl in the dying minutes of Game 4 of that playoff series.

Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wziPdleLDx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

Pietrangelo received a one-game suspension for that play and did return to play against Edmonton in the eventual series decider. However, there was not much of a response against the veteran defender by the Oilers outside of Draisail feigning a slash at him following a whistle.

Draisaitl also seemed to not have much time for Pietrangelo in the handshake line after the series ended, keeping it very brief and whipping his hand away in apparent disgust.

Draisaitl had no time for Pietrangelo in the handshake line pic.twitter.com/TjB9dklajC — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 15, 2023

This has some Oilers fans on social media hungry for a physical game tonight to get back at the Vegas defender for his dangerous play against one of Edmonton’s star players.

Need to make a statement against Vegas and get retribution on Pietrangelo. — Oilers-4-Life (@oilers_life) November 27, 2023

If the Oilers could: A) win tonight

B) hit Pietrangelo so hard and so often he thinks he's been reincarnated as a pinata I would be very happy — Mr. Bandana (@AdamsOnHockey) November 28, 2023

can only hope oilers come out salty they got kicked out of the playoffs by this team and get a win and then go after that guy to make it even better — cait 🤍 (@reignusoking) November 28, 2023

I fully expect at some point in this game for Pietrangelo to be addressed by either Kane or Vinny tonight. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/jJQtB9QB89 — Long Live The King (@Stephenjamills) November 28, 2023

I want Leon to hit Pietrangelo so hard that _____ fill in the blank😁#LetsGoOilers — 🇨🇦Chris🇺🇲🇬🇧🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@Krawlers4) November 28, 2023

The Oilers certainly have the personnel to give the two-time Stanley Cup winner a rough ride on the ice. Evander Kane, Vincent Desharnais, Darnell Nurse, and Mattias Ekholm have never shied away from playing physical games.

No matter what happens on the ice, this one is sure to be an emotional one for both the Oilers and their fans. Getting a win will be the top priority for the team as they look to continue to make their way back to .500 hockey.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT at Rogers Place.