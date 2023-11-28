SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers' feud with Pietrangelo could grow in tonight's playoff rematch

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Nov 28 2023, 8:57 pm
Oilers' feud with Pietrangelo could grow in tonight's playoff rematch
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports

Tonight’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights has the potential to be an interesting one.

The game is set to be the first time the two teams have played against each other since the Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers in Game 6 of the second round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

It will also feature Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo, who drew the ire of both the Oilers and their fanbase after delivering a vicious overhead slash to the hands of Leon Draisaitl in the dying minutes of Game 4 of that playoff series.

Pietrangelo received a one-game suspension for that play and did return to play against Edmonton in the eventual series decider. However, there was not much of a response against the veteran defender by the Oilers outside of Draisail feigning a slash at him following a whistle.

Draisaitl also seemed to not have much time for Pietrangelo in the handshake line after the series ended, keeping it very brief and whipping his hand away in apparent disgust.

This has some Oilers fans on social media hungry for a physical game tonight to get back at the Vegas defender for his dangerous play against one of Edmonton’s star players.

The Oilers certainly have the personnel to give the two-time Stanley Cup winner a rough ride on the ice. Evander Kane, Vincent Desharnais, Darnell Nurse, and Mattias Ekholm have never shied away from playing physical games.

No matter what happens on the ice, this one is sure to be an emotional one for both the Oilers and their fans. Getting a win will be the top priority for the team as they look to continue to make their way back to .500 hockey.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT at Rogers Place.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop