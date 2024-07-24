SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers facing backlash from fans after hiring Stan Bowman

Jul 24 2024, 4:36 pm
Many Edmonton Oilers fans feel disappointed and are even questioning the support of their favourite team this morning.

After plenty of speculation over the past few weeks, the Oilers announced that they have hired Stan Bowman as their new general manager. The decision comes less than a month after Bowman was reinstated by the NHL following an indefinite suspension.

Bowman resigned as the GM of the Chicago Blackhawks following an investigation that determined he and several others failed to take appropriate action after learning that Kyle Beach had alleged he was assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. It was a horrible situation, one that many Oilers fans feel should have kept him out of the NHL for good.

As disappointed as Oilers fans are, and rightfully so, it’s worth noting that Sheldon Kennedy, a survivor of sexual assault himself, vouched for Bowman today following his hiring. Kennedy wrote a lengthy letter explaining that Bowman has put in a ton of volunteer work with his company, Respect Group, to help make hockey a safe environment for everyone involved. Kennedy made it clear that he believes Bowman is remorseful for his lack of action back in 2010 and is deserving of a second chance.

To many, however, this hiring overshadows what had otherwise been an excellent offseason for the Oilers. During his short time serving as interim GM, Jeff Jackson was not only able to re-sign key players such as Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, and Connor Brown, but also bolstered their forward group with the additions of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.

As many comments on X pointed out, Bowman is walking into an incredible situation given the talent on the Oilers roster. Whether he deserves the opportunity, however, is a very tense point of debate.

