Sheldon Kennedy endorses Bowman after Oilers hiring

The Edmonton Oilers did what many feared this morning, announcing the hiring of Stan Bowman as their new general manager.

The 51-year-old becomes the first former Chicago Blackhawks executive to be hired by another NHL organization since the team’s sexual assault case came to light in recent years.

Bowman, along with former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville and fellow executive Al MacIsaac, were reinstated by the NHL earlier this month. An earlier investigation found the organization didn’t take appropriate action after Kyle Beach claimed he was allegedly sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldridge in 2010.

To many, the lack of action by the Blackhawks’ brass made it seem like they cared more about winning than doing the right thing. While many are furious, former NHLer and now co-founder of the Respect Group, Sheldon Kennedy, vouched for Bowman this morning.

“I believe Stan would be a valuable asset to an organization due to his acknowledgement of past mistakes and his relentless efforts to make the locker room/game safer for everyone,” Kennedy wrote as part of a lengthy endorsement.

“He possesses the insights, knowledge, and confidence needed to lead in this area. I feel building a strong and healthy culture within an organization and practicing it on an ongoing basis will be a top priority for Stan. I also believe Stan will carry the message within the hockey ecosystem, which can only help.”

When news first broke of a sexual assault that occurred ten years earlier within the Chicago Blackhawks organization in October 2021, my phone rang non-stop. Read about my work with Stan Bowman here – Sheldon Kennedy https://t.co/UMyjvC4Mn6 — Respect Group (@RespectGroup) July 18, 2024

Kennedy, who played 310 games in the NHL, revealed in 1996 that he had been sexually assaulted by his junior hockey coach, Graham James. He now helps run the Respect Group, which aims to empower people to recognize and prevent bullying, abuse, harassment, and discrimination.

Though Bowman and many others failed to take the necessary steps to provide Beach with the help he needed in 2010, Kennedy believes he’s doing everything in his power to learn from his mistakes.

“During our many conversations he took accountability for his actions and genuinely wanted to learn how to do better,” Kennedy wrote. “His desire to acknowledge his mistakes and make amends with Kyle was sincere… I invited him to work with our team to help us build on our vision of the Respect Charter. He accepted and volunteered nearly full-time hours to help develop the program.”

While there will be many strong opinions on the Bowman hiring, and rightfully so, perhaps Kennedy’s comments will allow for some sitting on the fence to feel that he has earned a second chance.