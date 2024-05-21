Western Conference Final schedule is out for Oilers-Stars series

They’re halfway there. The Edmonton Oilers are heading back to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2022 after a hard-fought seven-game series with the Vancouver Canucks.

Standing in their way are the Dallas Stars, who beat the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in the first round and got past the Colorado Avalanche in six games in Round 2.

The series begins Thursday in Dallas, with games taking place every second day. The series shifts to Edmonton next week on May 27 and 29.

Here’s a look at the series schedule:

Game 1: Thu, May 23 (6:30 pm MT) Edmonton at Dallas

Game 2: Sat, May 25 (6 pm MT) Edmonton at Dallas

Game 3: Mon, May 27 (6:30 pm MT) Dallas at Edmonton

Game 4: Wed, May 29 (6:30 pm MT) Dallas at Edmonton

Game 5: Fri, May 31 (TBD) Edmonton at Dallas

Game 6: Sun, Jun 2 (TBD) Dallas at Edmonton

Game 7: Tue, Jun 4 (TBD) Edmonton at Dallas

The winner of this series will advance to the Stanley Cup Final to play the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, played between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.