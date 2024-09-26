Oilers fans are already questioning the Josh Brown signing

Training camp and preseason play haven’t gone quite as new Edmonton Oilers defenceman Josh Brown would have hoped.

The Oilers surprised many on free agency day when they announced that they had signed Brown to a three-year, $3 million contract. There was plenty of chatter that it was an overpay for a defenceman who has often played a six or seven role throughout his 290-game career.



While it’s too early to deem the contract a dud just yet, Brown, after a mediocre-at-best game versus the Winnipeg Jets, really struggled against the Calgary Flames in a split-squad game, going -2 against a roster that featured many who won’t play in the NHL this coming season.

His ugly performance against Calgary has many Oilers fans (and even some media) worried about what’s to come, and given the team’s tight salary situation, some are even suggesting he be placed on waivers.

Waiving Josh Brown is a no-brainer, but the more I think about it, I lean to also waiving Corey Perry. The Oilers have the option to go younger and faster while saving 400K. — Blue Bullet Brad (@BlueBullet1981) September 26, 2024

Josh Brown was given 3 years (mind boggling), but likely to ensure he slips through waivers. I don’t see Corey Perry being waived. Ever. Likely LTIR at last resort. I wouldn’t be surprised if both Perry & Ryan make the team. Both are good vets. 4th line. The top 9 has speed. — Brandon (@TheCity0fChamps) September 26, 2024

Josh Brown is the worst defenceman I’ve ever seen — Connor Hill (@Habsfan2004) September 24, 2024

3 years man!! — X- Connors Better…. (@marten_ferguson) September 24, 2024

Ceci just passed the torch, ahhh chills — Hat (@lilxNaj) September 24, 2024

I know people like Gregor keep saying Brown is a Desharnais replacement. But Desharnais was 5 times the player Brown is — Sumit Tripathi (@Sumit_Tripathi_) September 25, 2024

I don’t think brown is playable at the NHL level. — TylerDT (0-0-0) (@qauckenbush17) September 25, 2024

I’m better than Brown and I’m 49 and never played past beer league hockey……lol……well not really….but Brown is not the answer and is not Vinny D. — DougieDman (@OilDoug) September 25, 2024

I’ve seen Josh Brown play exactly 2 pre season games and i’ll be honest when I say i’ll be happy if he spends the rest of his 3 years in the AHL. The guy isn’t good enough for the 3rd pairing at all. https://t.co/zm5Qw5i5DN — Dyl (@dhockey13) September 24, 2024

Hopefully Stetcher steps up because Josh Brown isn’t a third pairing guy. — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) September 24, 2024

The good news for Brown is that he remains with the Oilers in training camp and has time to impress his new coaching staff and perhaps quiet down his detractors. He may get an opportunity to do so on Saturday, when the Oilers will face off against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.