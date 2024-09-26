SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans are already questioning the Josh Brown signing

Sep 26 2024, 6:57 pm
Training camp and preseason play haven’t gone quite as new Edmonton Oilers defenceman Josh Brown would have hoped.

The Oilers surprised many on free agency day when they announced that they had signed Brown to a three-year, $3 million contract. There was plenty of chatter that it was an overpay for a defenceman who has often played a six or seven role throughout his 290-game career.


While it’s too early to deem the contract a dud just yet, Brown, after a mediocre-at-best game versus the Winnipeg Jets, really struggled against the Calgary Flames in a split-squad game, going -2 against a roster that featured many who won’t play in the NHL this coming season.

His ugly performance against Calgary has many Oilers fans (and even some media) worried about what’s to come, and given the team’s tight salary situation, some are even suggesting he be placed on waivers.

The good news for Brown is that he remains with the Oilers in training camp and has time to impress his new coaching staff and perhaps quiet down his detractors. He may get an opportunity to do so on Saturday, when the Oilers will face off against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

