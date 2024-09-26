SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers make three more roster cuts ahead of season

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 26 2024, 5:31 pm
Oilers make three more roster cuts ahead of season
@EdmontonOilers/Instagram

With the 2024-25 season fast approaching, the Edmonton Oilers have made their third round of roster cuts.

On Thursday, the team announced that forward Ethan de Jong has been released from his professional tryout and will report to the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. Meanwhile, defencemen Maximus Wanner and Noel Hoefenmayer are both heading to Bakersfield on loan.

That brings the Oilers’ total of players cut from training camp to 16.

These moves shouldn’t be unexpected, but they bring the Oilers one step closer to being prepared for the season opener on October 9. However, there are still four preseason games remaining before that date.

The Oilers currently hold a 1-3-0 preseason record. Their latest game saw them get blown out by a 6-1 score to the Winnipeg Jets.

Edmonton will take on the Seattle Kraken at home in their next exhibition matchup this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop