Oilers make three more roster cuts ahead of season

With the 2024-25 season fast approaching, the Edmonton Oilers have made their third round of roster cuts.

On Thursday, the team announced that forward Ethan de Jong has been released from his professional tryout and will report to the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. Meanwhile, defencemen Maximus Wanner and Noel Hoefenmayer are both heading to Bakersfield on loan.

That brings the Oilers’ total of players cut from training camp to 16.

The #Oilers have trimmed their training camp roster by three more players, sending Wanner, Hoefenmayer & de Jong to the @Condors. https://t.co/MhtimeUQas — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 26, 2024

These moves shouldn’t be unexpected, but they bring the Oilers one step closer to being prepared for the season opener on October 9. However, there are still four preseason games remaining before that date.

The Oilers currently hold a 1-3-0 preseason record. Their latest game saw them get blown out by a 6-1 score to the Winnipeg Jets.

Edmonton will take on the Seattle Kraken at home in their next exhibition matchup this Saturday.