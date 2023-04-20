After a disappointing Game 1 overtime loss that resulted in fans throwing objects on the ice, Edmonton Oilers fans were all smiles after their team beat the Los Angeles Kings and tied the series on Wednesday night.

In fact, their cheers were so loud, Edmonton’s head coach Jay Woodcroft had a tough time hearing questions from reporters in a post-game press conference.

Upon being asked about the Oilers’ ability to close out the win, he asked a reporter if she could repeat her question due to the volume of nearby fans. “You’re gonna have to speak up; I can’t hear you,” said Woodcroft.

The cheers were warranted as things couldn’t have started better for the energized Oilers. Forward Derek Ryan opened the scoring 2:34 into the first period. Shortly after that, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl connected on the powerplay to double Edmonton’s lead.

Nerves set in, though, when the Oilers almost blew another lead as LA forward Phillip Danault scored to make it 2-1. This was followed by Gabe Vilardi tying the game in the final minute of the second period.

Instead of caving under the pressure, Edmonton got the job done with Klim Kostin’s early third-period goal acting as the game-winner.

“What I liked about our team (…) was the resiliency of our group, to be able to shake that off and find the third goal in the third period,” said Woodcroft to reporters once fans’ cheers settled down.

With the series tied, the Oilers head down to LA looking to take a series lead, with Game 3 set for Friday at 8 pm MT.