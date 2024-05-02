Oilers' Knoblauch thinks Draisaitl's two-way game deserves far more credit

For many years, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has been regarded as one of the game’s most elite offensive talents.

Through the last six seasons, he sits second amongst all NHLers in points with 643, trailing only his teammate in Connor McDavid. He also sits second in goals during that same span with 272, which have come in just 450 games. This season, in which he scored 41 goals and 106 points, marked the fifth time in his career that he has surpassed the 100-point barrier.

As good as he is in the regular season, Draisaitl seems to elevate his game to even new highs in the playoffs. Through 54 career postseason games, he has an incredible 36 goals and 87 points. That has continued into this year’s playoffs, as he recorded five goals and 10 points in the Oilers’ 4-1 series victory over the LA Kings.

While known as an elite offensive player, however, Draisaitl’s play on the defensive side of things tends to get overlooked. In fact, for some time, both he and McDavid were viewed by many as defensive liabilities. Whether valid or not in the past, those who watch the 28-year-old regularly know how far that side of that game has come.

Draisaitl was put out on the ice for the final shift of last night’s game to defend a 4-3 lead, a role that he is no stranger to. He was able to make the play to ice the series, drawing a hooking penalty with just 19 seconds remaining. It came off of a great defensive effort, though few are talking about it.

Danault has to hook Draisaitl to prevent an empty netter with 19 seconds to go#GoKingsGo | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/HIIGOJ1LGf — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 2, 2024

Afterwards, head coach Kris Knoblauch said he believes the German centreman is a much better two-way forward than most seem to acknowledge.

“I think Leon doesn’t get enough credit about how well he plays defensive hockey,” Knoblauch said. “Whether it’s the regular season or the playoffs, he’s good at it. This series, I think that was a huge difference, how well he played at both ends of the rink.”

With more eyeballs set to be on them in the second round, perhaps those who don’t watch the Oilers on a regular basis will come to realize how much his overall game has grown in recent years. Should he be able to continue his play, the Oilers will have a great shot at going on a lengthy run, perhaps even hoisting their first Stanley Cup with this current core.