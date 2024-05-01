Edmonton Oilers fans hoped to see Evan Bouchard take a big step this season, and he surpassed even those with the biggest expectations.

After putting up 17 points in 12 playoff games last season, Bouchard carried on in 2023-24 right where he left off, scoring 18 goals and 82 points in 81 games. It was a massive improvement for the 24-year-old, who entered the season with a career-high 43 points.

With the huge numbers he put up, many Oilers fans believed he would be named as a top-three finalist for the Norris Trophy. That wasn’t the case, however, as voters instead went with Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar.

Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi and Cale Makar are the three finalists for the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy. https://t.co/AGOsxQlLJQ #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/3Xsf6hoXVg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2024

While all three finalists had fantastic seasons, it is expected that Hughes will take it home for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old played a huge part in the Canucks’ resurgence this season, registering 92 points, which led all NHL defencemen.

That said, Oilers fans felt like Bouchard was right there, and aren’t happy he was left out.

Makar over Bouchard is stupid — 31 IV Shiny Drapion (@compfortniter) May 1, 2024

Bouchard is snubbed. Should be here over Makar. — Mathew Panchyshyn (@mathewjdp) May 1, 2024

Bouchard completely snubbed from a nomination here — Memeamoto (@KailerMemeamoto) May 1, 2024

Bouchard snubbed why am i not surprised — KASSIAN IS THE GOAT (@zkhofer44) April 16, 2024

Bouchard snubbed big time. Typical NHL. — Diego (@diegoprbarros) April 16, 2024

Huge Bouchard snub. He was better defensively than both Josi & Makar, and only had 3 less points than Josi. I swear they just sorted NHL . Com defensemen points for the nominees. pic.twitter.com/yRhf4ufh0w — Evan Wain (@thisistheevan) May 1, 2024

If included among the Norris candidates, Bouchard would rank

– 1st in xGF%

– 1st in CF%

– 2nd in GF%

– 1st in GF/60

– 1st in xGF/60

– 2nd in GA/60

– 2nd in xGA/60

– 2nd in WAR

– 3rd in PP points

– 3rd in PDO Not a candidate for some reason. — local man (@TeacherofPuck) May 1, 2024

Brutal.. Forsling/Ekholm/Bouchard all had better years than Josi and Makar. — Curtis hare (@curtishare76) May 1, 2024

Bouchard easily top 3 👎🏼 https://t.co/NsFYXiXoqo — Pulju (@EnjoyerPulju) May 1, 2024

Though Bouchard would have been thrilled to be a finalist, he and his Oilers teammates are focused on bigger things right now. They are up 3-1 in their first-round series versus the LA Kings and have a chance to advance to the second round with a win tonight. Should they do that, they will await the end of the Canucks and Predators series to see who they will play next.