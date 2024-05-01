SportsHockeyOilers

"Bouchard completely snubbed": Oilers fans not happy with Norris Trophy finalists

May 1 2024, 4:06 pm
Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers fans hoped to see Evan Bouchard take a big step this season, and he surpassed even those with the biggest expectations.

After putting up 17 points in 12 playoff games last season, Bouchard carried on in 2023-24 right where he left off, scoring 18 goals and 82 points in 81 games. It was a massive improvement for the 24-year-old, who entered the season with a career-high 43 points.

With the huge numbers he put up, many Oilers fans believed he would be named as a top-three finalist for the Norris Trophy. That wasn’t the case, however, as voters instead went with Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar.

While all three finalists had fantastic seasons, it is expected that Hughes will take it home for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old played a huge part in the Canucks’ resurgence this season, registering 92 points, which led all NHL defencemen.

That said, Oilers fans felt like Bouchard was right there, and aren’t happy he was left out.

Though Bouchard would have been thrilled to be a finalist, he and his Oilers teammates are focused on bigger things right now. They are up 3-1 in their first-round series versus the LA Kings and have a chance to advance to the second round with a win tonight. Should they do that, they will await the end of the Canucks and Predators series to see who they will play next.

