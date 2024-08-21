It’s safe to say that Edmonton Oilers fans are coping in different ways after losing both Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to the St. Louis Blues via offer sheets.

Social media has been ablaze with fans offering their takes on the departures. Some are not too worried about losing the duo, while others are not taking too kindly to the Oilers’ decision to let them go.

We got our first look at both players as members of the Blues yesterday as they met with the media separately to answer questions. Broberg’s avail wasn’t anything to write home about as he gave pretty basic answers and didn’t divulge much juicy info about his decision to sign the offer sheet.

The same could be said about Holloway’s press conference, but Oilers fans noticed one particular thing about it. The 22-year-old is usually all smiles when he talks with the press but this time, he seemed sadder than usual.

"I'm really excited to join the Blues — excited about this opportunity for sure." Hear Dylan Holloway’s first thoughts on joining the Blues. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Ov9WKgWDrR — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 20, 2024

It’s not usual to see Holloway looking as downtrodden as he does at times during the interview. This led to Oilers fans taking to social media to comment about how he may regret leaving a team that was within a single win of the Stanley Cup for a Blues team that missed the playoffs last season.

You could say that fans think he looks a little “blue.”

When mom says we can’t order pizza tonight pic.twitter.com/a80KEcyD6v — Arch (@Archaeologuy) August 21, 2024

From game 7 of the Stanley Cup final to whatever the Blues are…#LetsGoOilers #stlblues pic.twitter.com/1LKcBB9HLw — Zaz Oil Online (@ZazOilOnline) August 21, 2024

The face of a guy that realizes he shouldn’t have signed the offer sheet 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VL6et8pVd3 — Gazzy – Loyal To The Oil (@OilLoyal) August 20, 2024

*Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song starts* https://t.co/46TrRPwN1A — Alex Hamilton 🌻🇺🇦 (@BarleyBoy20) August 20, 2024

And what if I [redacted] pic.twitter.com/D9ckSwCNIn — madz 🫨 (CLOSED) (@dadsoccs) August 20, 2024

“It was at this moment he knew he fucked up” https://t.co/xFLmeZphES — Marc Marv (@notmarv97) August 20, 2024

A compilation of your two new signings being excited to play for the Blues. pic.twitter.com/TmAu3qv7DI — Hikikomori (@JohnJager) August 21, 2024

he looks unhappy to say the least — Oilers Daily (@oilersdailyy) August 21, 2024

Holy shit l, dude looks like he’s about to cry. Sorry to see you go Holloway 🫡 — unclechip306 (@unclechip306) August 20, 2024

same vibes pic.twitter.com/DVSmUNVM1l — Tristen – Oilers fan (Go Elks Go) (@tristen_oilers) August 21, 2024

Poor guy looks devastated — NHLstatnoob (@NHLstatnoob) August 20, 2024

Holloway’s first thought: “It’s definitely different” 💀😭 He’s devastated — Gregor George (@GregorGeorge_) August 20, 2024

Now, it’s probably not correct to read too much into the inner workings of Holloway’s thought process based on one interview. It’s a fact that he will get more opportunity to play in a premier role with the Blues compared to the Oilers and he did mention that contract negotiations with Edmonton were not close.

At 22, Holloway has his future in mind and the $2.2 million he’ll get from the Blues in each of the next two seasons is sure to help set him up for the long-term regardless of how he performs.

You have to admit though, it was a bit strange to watch Holloway talk without that signature ear-to-ear smile.