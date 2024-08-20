Having Ken Holland at the helm wouldn’t have prevented the St. Louis Blues from signing Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to offer sheets.

The Blues shocked the NHL world one week ago when they signed both players, who were restricted free agents at the time. The Oilers decided not to match either deal, resulting in both players now being part of the Blues organization.

Shortly after news of the offer sheets being signed broke, there were many who felt that had Holland still been the general manager (GM) of the Oilers, the Blues wouldn’t have made those moves. Holland is well respected throughout the NHL, and he also has a close friendship with Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

While the theory made sense, it doesn’t appear to be accurate. When speaking to reporters this morning, Armstrong made it clear that this move would have been made regardless of who was in charge on the other side.

“It was reported that I wouldn’t have done this to Kenny Holland,” Armstrong said. “That’s the furthest thing from the truth. Quite honestly, I’d do it to my mother if she was managing the Oilers. My job is to take care of the St. Louis Blues’ fans and organization.”

While this puts an end to any notion that this wouldn’t have happened with Holland still serving as GM, it won’t take away the frustration many Oilers fans are feeling toward their team’s front office. This entire ordeal was preventable, and results in the organization losing two of their brightest young pieces.

The one positive to this is that the Oilers are now cap compliant and will likely have enough room to add another defenceman prior to or during the 2024-25 season. Should current GM Stan Bowman be able to acquire an impactful player, the mood will change drastically amongst Oilers fans.