Oilers fans hyped up for potentially historic game against Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to make NHL history tonight, and fans are getting hyped up.

Edmonton is in Vegas tonight for their first game in nine days, riding a 16-game winning streak. An Oilers win tonight will tie them with the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest winning streak in NHL history.

The prospect of seeing Connor McDavid and the rest of the Oilers accomplish such a feat against their bitter rivals is drumming up plenty of anticipation among fans.

IT'S GAME DAY! The #Oilers are back in action as they look for their 17th win in a row tonight vs. Vegas. ⏰ 8pm MT

📺 @Sportsnet

#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/VuNY9AfnLf — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 6, 2024

LETS MAKE HISTORY — Nate (@realnateyeg) February 6, 2024

Haven’t been this fired up for a regular season game in a long time — Colton Glover (@ColtGlover03) February 6, 2024

Let’s Go Oilers you can do it We Want 17 ! — Smoke Eater (@dbrando11) February 6, 2024

Feels like a playoff game Let’s go — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) February 6, 2024

GET THIS FCKING WIN!! I’ll be awake in the middle of the 2nd. (In Germany puck drop is 4 in the morning😵) — Jayzinho🇩🇪 (HH ist 🤎🤍❤️) (@dababys_baby) February 6, 2024

This game is a final for us. Cant wait for the puck drop — Kastmedyxa (@kastmedyxa) February 6, 2024

I want to see history! — VLAD JR IS A COVER ATHLETE!!!!! (@toronchokefan1) February 6, 2024

Though confidence is high in Oil Country, this will be far from an easy victory. The Golden Knights sit five points ahead of the Oilers in the Pacific Division with a 29-15-5 record and 64 points. Edmonton does, however, have five games in hand on Vegas, which could make things very interesting.

The Golden Knights have also not been playing their best hockey lately. The team is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings before the All-Star break.

Edmonton came out victorious in their only other meeting with Vegas this season so far, with a 5-4 shootout win back in November. It will be a completely healthy lineup for the Oilers tonight, with Stuart Skinner expected to get the nod between the pipes.

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, will be without forwards Jack Eichel and William Carrier, as well as defencemen Shea Theodore and Ben Hutton. It hasn’t been confirmed whether Adin Hill or Logan Thompson will get the start in the Vegas goal.

Puck drop is slated for 8 pm MT on Sportsnet West.