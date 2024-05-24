Oilers fans loved this heartwarming moment between Skinner and Ryan

Despite a big 3-2 win in double overtime last night, Edmonton Oilers fans’ favourite moment may have come during the postgame interviews.

While the Oilers’ big guns, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, showed up, perhaps the even bigger story in the Game 1 win was the play of Stuart Skinner and the Oilers’ penalty-killing group. They were forced to kill off a four-minute minor just seconds into the first overtime frame and did just that.

After this one had wrapped up thanks to a double overtime winner by McDavid, Skinner sat beside Derek Ryan, a big part of the Oilers’ penalty-killing unit, for a postgame interview. The reporter asking Skinner to describe Ryan’s importance to the team apologized for the awkwardness, given that the two were seated right beside one another, but Skinner had no issue hyping up his teammate.

“It’s not awkward at all to answer this question,” Skinner said. “What can I say about the guy? I’ve gotten really close with him over the past couple years. He brings so much to the team as a leader. Things that he says before every period, the way he shows up to every single game. He comes in; he does his job. It’s pretty simple: he’s just one of the best guys to have around.

“He’s so positive. He’s always up for having a serious conversation or having a laugh. He’s one of those guys that’s so easy to get along with. I see him as a brother. I absolutely love this guy, and I would say everyone feels the exact same way about him.”

stu praising derek ryan 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wtpNfF43W9 — mcdiva (@oilygifs) May 24, 2024

To no surprise, Oilers fans loved Skinner’s heartwarming comments about one of the team’s most underappreciated players.

Find someone who looks at you like this. pic.twitter.com/YbHqu0rAdL — Oilers Fan Club (perpetually sad) (@OilCupRun2023) May 24, 2024

crying in the club right now pic.twitter.com/B3Y4Et4lKH — Woz (@itsWozzz) May 24, 2024

We love you DR — CJ (@0ilCJ) May 24, 2024

Ok, here come the tears 🥹💙🧡 https://t.co/qJXmVn2QrS — Oilers Stan but not crazy (@keggsports) May 24, 2024

K, but how did he not cry? 🥹 https://t.co/GNHYNnaF1C — Jess Jackson (@thewrongjess) May 24, 2024

One thing that has become very apparent with this Oilers team is that they are a very tight-knit group, allowing them to succeed so far in this playoff run. They’ll look to keep the good times rolling tomorrow night in Game 2, which is set to get underway at 6 pm MT.