Oilers fans growing more frustrated with Connor Brown by the day

Feb 16 2024, 5:21 pm
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

If Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland had a do-over, it’s safe to assume he wouldn’t have signed Connor Brown this past summer.

Brown, who many (myself included) believed was in for an offensive eruption this year alongside former Eerie Otters teammate Connor McDavid, has yet to find the back of the net this season. Through 43 games, he has just four assists.

Brown joined the Oilers this season on a one-year deal that carries a cap hit of $775,000. That low salary makes his output a bit easier to swallow, though things will get much worse for the Oilers in 2024-25. Brown’s contract included a signing bonus of $3.225 million, which, for those unaware, would be placed onto the books for the Oilers next season.

While his totals may have you thinking he has no chance at hitting his bonus, he already did so with relative ease, as all he was forced to do was suit up for 10 games this season. Based on how easy the bonus was to it, it’s clear that Holland expected his contributions to be far more significant.

To Brown’s credit, he has helped out on the penalty kill, where his 1:47 minutes averaged rank third among Oilers forwards. Aside from that, however, it’s been a whole lot of nothing, and fans are growing more frustrated by the day.

Last season, Brown was limited to just four games after suffering a torn ACL. While he could just be in a slump, one can’t help but wonder if the injury has affected him as a player. After all, before joining the Oilers, he was regarded as a reliable middle-six forward who could give a team solid secondary scoring.

Due to the bonus of his contract, the Oilers have given Brown an extremely long leash. That said, in a season being looked at as Stanley Cup or bust, his time may be running out if he isn’t able to get on track soon.

