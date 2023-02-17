Oilers "mega" 50/50 raffle in support of Ben Stelter Fund tops $3M

The Edmonton Oilers have hit a season high.

And it’s not on the ice.

The Oilers are set to set a new high for their 50/50 raffle on Friday, with proceeds going to the memory of Ben Stelter.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) and Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation put together a multi-day Mega 50/50 raffle in support of the Ben Stelter Fund which has already topped $3.3 million as of 3 pm MT.

The raffle, which closes at 11 pm MT, surpassed the previous high of $2.3 million and ranks within the top five in franchise history.

Our first early-bird winner of the day is the holder of #Oilers Mega 50/50 ticket C-108578373 who's scored four loge ledge seats to the @ShaniaTwain show! The McDavid meet & greet, 250,000 Aeroplan points & grand prize jackpot will be drawn tonight! 🎟 https://t.co/WOZNGhYVye pic.twitter.com/ZPz7SvRKNR — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) February 17, 2023

Stelter captured the hearts of players and fans alike last season before passing away at age six last summer after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer.

“It was a tragic situation and something that you can’t really wrap your head around,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “He was such a good little guy with such a big heart. You never want to see a family, and especially a kid, go through something like that so any joy that we were able to bring him was always worth it. Together we can keep Ben’s spirit alive, and all fight this awful disease together.”

Come say Hi at the @EdmontonOilers game tonight and pick up a wristband to support kids battling brain cancer. #yeg #oilers @Oil_Foundation and pick up your 50/50 ticket! The jackpot is over $3Million!! https://t.co/Aq5K6fTtFn pic.twitter.com/yDJwTFo8ZA — Ben Stelter Fund (@BenStelterFund) February 17, 2023

Oilers players will wear helmet decals and warmup jerseys with the “Stelter” name bar and special patch against the New York Rangers on Friday. The jerseys, and other game-used equipment, are to be auctioned with proceeds supporting the Ben Stelter Fund.

The team also has “Stelter 22″ jerseys available for purchase with proceeds supporting the fund, “created to continue the legacy of Ben’s big heart and generosity.”

Ben Stelter 22 Jerseys are now available at @IceDistrictAuth

Our hearts are still broken but the amount of love for Ben in #OilCountry has been unbelievable. It blows us away that there was such a demand for these jerseys that the @edmontonoilers are putting them in their stores pic.twitter.com/91a9qdKWu1 — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) February 11, 2023

“It is our mission to help children battling Glioblastoma and other brain cancers,” said Ben’s parents, Mike and Lea Stelter. “Pediatric cancer research is grossly underfunded, and we want to help spark the change. We want to find better treatments and outcomes for these children battling such horrible diseases.

“Ben was given so many magical experiences during his battle which helped keep his smile and positive attitude, and we want to do the same for other children in the same fight.

“We want to help create the change and improvement of pediatric cancers and the treatments that these children go through. We are passionate about bringing children joy and meaningful experiences.”