Oilers' Evander Kane spotted playing beer league once again

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is continuing to play beer league as he awaits the 2023-24 season.

Kane was spotted earlier this summer playing a beer league game in Edmonton, and soon after it was learned he was playing under the name Fa Afo (f*ck around and find out). The 31-year-old was spotted again playing rec league hockey on Monday, though this time it was in LA.

Evander Kane playing some beer league hockey in LA pic.twitter.com/AloIprWjHj — jonathan davis (@westcoasthky) July 24, 2023

As per Jonathan Davis, the game took place at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo. The arena serves as the practice facility for the Kings and their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

In Kane’s last reported game in Edmonton, he found the back of the net on two occasions. While his stat line in this one isn’t known, a few videos were released, including him setting up a teammate with a beautiful pass that somehow didn’t end up in the back of the net.

Evander Kane with the perfect pass and his teammate can’t bury it in the yawning cage pic.twitter.com/pDME4DOamT — jonathan davis (@westcoasthky) July 24, 2023

Another clip shows the Oilers winger burning past the opposing team to get in alone, though the goalie denied him.

Kane turned back on a scoring attempt in LA beer league game pic.twitter.com/yyfuEA39rM — jonathan davis (@westcoasthky) July 24, 2023

Seeing this from Kane is quite fun, as it isn’t every day a current NHLer shows up to a local beer league game. Safe to assume players in both the Edmonton game, as well as the one in LA, were thrilled to tell their families and friends that they shared the ice with him.

What’s also great to see for Oilers fans is that it appears Kane is fully past what was an injury-plagued 2022-23 season. Numerous injuries, most notably a skate laceration, limited him to just 41 games. When healthy, he helps make the Oilers one of the league’s most dangerous teams from an offensive perspective. If he can play the majority of games this upcoming season, he will have a very good chance to pass his career-high 30-goal mark.