Oilers' Evander Kane announces departure from Hockey Diversity Alliance

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has announced his departure from the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA).

Kane took to Twitter on Friday to voice concerns about the direction and approach of the anti-racism and explain why he’s leaving the organization he joined three years ago.

“Over the course of our respective careers, each of my fellow alliance members have endured multiple forms of racism, and it was our initial goal to shed light on these experiences,” Kane stated. “Unfortunately, my greatest concerns about our organization have come to fruition, and the HDA is now being led and influenced by members with individual agendas.”

“There has also been a combative approach with other organizations and groups that have embarked on similar goals,” he added. “This is a method I do not support.”

While the exact cause of the 31-year-old’s departure is unclear, last week the HDA released a statement criticizing the NHL and NHLPA’s new Player Inclusion Coalition. The HDA called the NHL’s initiative, which was announced days after the league decided to do away with specialty jersey nights, “laughable” and “purely performative.”

Hockey Diversity Alliance releases statement in response to the NHL/NHLPA Announcement of the Player Inclusion Coalition. pic.twitter.com/pzhUXdMkXr — Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) July 5, 2023

“As difficult and disappointing as this decision is today, I will continue to do my part in helping to grow the game of hockey for players of color,” Kane wrote in the conclusion of his statement. “I hope to bring people together in a positive way to create a better future for the next generation of young hockey players.”

Chaired by Anson Carter and P.K. Subban, the HDA’s board includes current and former NHL players like Trevor Daley, Anthony Duclair, Matt Dumba, Nazem Kadri, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart and Joel Ward.