Oilers announce new jersey numbers for four players

The Edmonton Oilers have announced their new additions numbers for the upcoming season, while also noting that Mattias Janmark will be switching numbers.

Their biggest addition of the offseason in Connor Brown will wear No. 28, which he also wore with the Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Oilers at the beginning of free agency and is expected to be given an opportunity in their top-six forward group. He was limited to just four games last season due to an ACL injury.

Another addition who will be making his return to Edmonton is Drake Caggiula, who will be wearing No. 8. The 29-year-old spent the first two and a half seasons of his career as an Oiler and has since played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. After spending most of the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL, he agreed to a two-year, two-way deal with the Oilers less than two weeks ago.

The final of the three new additions is Lane Pederson, who will wear No. 19. The 25-year-old split the 2022-23 season between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring three goals and six points in a combined 27 games. He received a two-year, one-way deal with an average annual value of $775,000 from the Oilers.

Last but certainly not least is Mattias Janmark, who will be changing his jersey number from the 26 he wore last season to 13. That number was originally worn by Jesse Puljujarvi when Janmark first joined the Oilers. The 30-year-old recently earned himself a one-year, $1 million deal after scoring 10 goals and 25 points in 66 outings this past season.

Though these are all the additions the Oilers have made to this point, there has been chatter they would like to add another forward to their group ahead of the 2023-24 season. Before they can do that, however, they will need to find a way to re-sign their two RFAs, Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod.