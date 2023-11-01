Oilers' Draisaitl catches David Beckham's eye with Halloween costume

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl caught the eye of legendary soccer player David Beckham on Halloween.

Draisaitl and his longtime girlfriend, Celeste, decided that they would be dressing up as Beckham and his wife, Victoria, for the annual Oilers Halloween party, which was full of some hilarious costumes worn by Oilers players and their loved ones.

Draisaitl’s costume included a soccer uniform with Beckham’s Manchester United jersey as well as a tattoo sleeve and a headband. In all, it was a pretty good look for the three-time 50-goal scorer.

Apparently, Beckham himself thought the same as the Premier League Hall of Famer reposted Draisaitl’s costume onto his Instagram story for his 84.4 million followers to see.

The post also got a comment from Edmonton native Alphonso Davies, who currently plays in the German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Draisaitl has long been a fan of soccer. Back in 2020, the Cologne, Germany, native did an interview talking about his love for FC Köln, a team based in Cologne that plays in the German Bundesliga.

“I love supporting them, I love watching them, and it’s such a huge part of [Cologne],” said Draisaitl. “I think when you grow up here, you just kind of have to love them and have to support them.”

Leon Draisaitl ❤ Köln 💬 "I love supporting them. When you grow up here, you have to love and support them!" @EdmontonOilers' MVP on his love for #effzeh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qrpm4PsdZp — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) November 2, 2020

Though Beckham never played in Germany, his popularity transcends the sport, and he is perhaps one of the most well-known athletes on the planet. The fact that Draisaitl decided to dress up as him shouldn’t come as a surprise.

This is just the latest way that the German superstar is spreading hockey to other sports fans. In 2020, Draisaitl became the first ice hockey player to be named German sportsman of the year.