Oilers forced to demote two to clear cap room for Yamamoto

Kailer Yamamoto is officially back with the Edmonton Oilers.

Two of his teammates aren’t, however.

In order to activate Yamamoto, who has missed 12 straight because of an undisclosed injury, the Oilers were forced to demote waiver-exempt rookie Dylan Holloway and Vincent Desharnais to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Yamamoto’s cap-hit clocks in at $3.1 million. Holloway and Desharnais combine for $1,687,500. Devin Shore was also moved to the minors on Wednesday.

The moves give Edmonton just $562,000 in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Their cap predicament had general manager Ken Holland saying any transaction at or leading into the trade deadline has to be “dollar in, dollar out.”

“Whether it’s forwards or defence, it’s my job to be aware of who is available and eventually what the price might be,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said on the Got Yer Back podcast on February 8.

“Regardless of names, we’re dollar in, dollar out, so we start bringing in people with big cap numbers, we’re going to have to do some real gymnastics here to move people out. When you’re in [an] LTI situation like we are, it’s much more difficult at the trade deadline.

“Would I like to do something? Yes, I would like to do something. Am I convinced I’m going to do something? I don’t know. I’ve got to work the phone lines and see. Eventually, you’ve got to find a fit.”

The Oilers were rumoured to be waiving forward Jesse Puljujarvi to active Yamamoto. Puljujarvi, who is a pending unrestricted free agent who makes $3 million, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 52 games.

Holloway has played in 51 games for the Oilers this season, logging three goals and nine points in 9:35 of ice time per game. Desharnais, a defenceman, has four assists in 12 games while playing 12:09 per contest.

Yamamoto has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 31 games.

Edmonton currently holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup playoffs from the Western Conference at 66 points. They trail the Los Angeles Kings by one point for third in the Pacific Division, and the Seattle Kraken by two points for second. The Oilers also lead the Calgary Flames by five points.

Vegas leads the division at 70 points.