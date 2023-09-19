Ex-Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli set to be hired by new team: report

Ex-Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli is believed to be close to securing a new role for the 2023-24 season.

As first reported by Brent Wallace on the Coming In Hot podcast, the Ottawa Senators are going to be hiring Chiarelli in the near future.

“I am told [Peter Chiarelli] has moved back into the Ottawa area, and we all know that he has close ties to Michael Andlauer and Steve Staios from Edmonton,” Wallace said. “He could be a senior advisor, he could be president of hockey ops, I don’t know. I think you’re going to see Peter Chiarelli as a part of this organization.”

While Chiarelli was able to lead the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup championship as their GM in 2011, he is most remembered for his time as the GM of the Oilers. Despite being handed two of the world’s most elite talents, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Chiarelli was unable to put a contender due to several poor decisions.

Among the most controversial trades Chiarelli made during his time in Edmonton was when he chose to send Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Adam Larsson. Others include moving Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders in exchange for Ryan Strome, and signing Mikko Koskinen to a three-year extension shortly before being fired.

After being let go by the Oilers in early 2019, Chiarelli took some time off before joining the St. Louis Blues in 2021 as vice president of hockey operations. His name has popped up at times as a potential candidate for several vacant GM positions, but he has been unable to land one as of yet.

Assuming he does indeed join the Senators, Chiarelli will be a part of an organization that is trending in the right direction. Despite missing out on the playoffs once again this past season, Ottawa has a bright young core led by Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Jake Sanderson. Given how talented their young players are, it shouldn’t be long until they are able to get themselves back into the playoffs and compete for a Stanley Cup.