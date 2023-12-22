Oilers need more consistency from Evander Kane

Edmonton Oilers fans are well aware of how good Evander Kane can be when he is playing at his best.

Unfortunately, he is the type of player who runs hot and cold, capable of being a team’s best player for several weeks before becoming invisible for another stretch. Right now, his play is in the latter category.

When the Oilers were struggling early in the season, very few players were performing at their best. Kane was one of them, arguably their best forward at that time. As of late, however, his play has gone ice cold.

Over a 16-game span from October 24 to November 28, Kane managed 11 goals and 19 points. As impressive as that was, he has managed just a single goal and three points in his other 14 games.

Kane has just two points over his last nine outings and is currently on a five-game point drought. The good news is that he has been far more disciplined throughout his offensive struggles, but he isn’t giving the Oilers what they need from him on a consistent enough basis.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch is seemingly aware of Kane’s struggles, as he placed the 32-year-old on the third line for a good chunk of last night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils. Based on line rushes at today’s practice, he will return to the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele, but his leash appears to be shortening. You may recall that when Jay Woodcroft lowered Kane’s minutes earlier in the season, the outspoken winger didn’t seem all too pleased about it during an intermission interview.

The good news for Oilers fans is that the next game following his demotion was when Kane began his 16-game hot streak, so perhaps being placed on the third line last game will light a fire in him. We should have a better idea of that in a few short hours, as the Oilers are set to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 5:30 pm MT.