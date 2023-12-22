Oilers fans laugh at bizarre postgame question to Connor McDavid

We see a lot of firsts whenever it comes to Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, but they usually aren’t related to postgame interviews.

The Oilers scored four unanswered in the third period of last night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils to walk away with a 6-3 victory. The win helped snap a three-game losing drought, though the outcome isn’t what has most talking today.

Instead, plenty of the focus is surrounding a question asked to McDavid by a Devils reporter after the game had wrapped up.

Jack Hughes compared to Wayne Gretzky?! Priceless reaction from McDavid here 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TpNWWRGbJx — Woz (@itsWozzz) December 22, 2023



“One of the Devils’ highly touted players is obviously Jack Hughes,” the reporter began. “I’m curious to hear your thoughts on his overall play and some of the comparisons that he’s had to Wayne Gretzky. Having won the Hart Trophy and also having the career you have, I’m curious to hear your assessment on him.”

To McDavid’s credit, he went on to answer the question very professionally, showing zero confusion toward it. That wasn’t the same for Oilers fans, however, who were both amused and bewildered by it.

Homeboy was like “WHAT THE 🤬” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — -Z- (@x_X_zAcK_X_x) December 22, 2023

It’s a ridiculous question and McDavid is far too diplomatic to laugh the notion off. Yes, the Hughes brothers are all top notch players but Gretzky at the same point in his career was outscoring all three of them combined. Obviously, two of them play D but yeah, nowhere close. — The Nankin Township Monitor (@NankinMonitor) December 22, 2023

Not all award winners are on par with each other… Hughes, although a good player, should never be compared to Gretzky. McDavid did very well not to laugh in his face. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Leedsgunner (@Leedsgunner1) December 22, 2023

McDavid is so diplomatic, he could broker peace in the Middle East ✌🏼 — Vitamin JAY (@342Monkey) December 22, 2023

Ahahaha mcdavid did the double clutch. “ aha what” — EK THE GOAT (@qauckenbush17) December 22, 2023

You gotta be F’n kidding me… Who has ever said he has 1inch of Gretzky…. whaaaat 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🏒esse (@97OrangeCrush29) December 22, 2023

Never heard that comparison…..it’s absurd really — Little Joe (@EdmKubasaKid) December 22, 2023

McDavid handled that well. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9FxPcT386i — Fantasy Hockey Hacks (@FHHacks) December 22, 2023

That’s a captain with a great poker face 😊 — Dave Thomas good comic covers from yesteryear (@DaveTho55529017) December 22, 2023

I swear McDavid gets asked the dumbest questions — Tony (@HotTakeTony_) December 22, 2023

While the Gretzky comparison may be outlandish, Hughes is having himself a very good season with 38 points through 26 games. McDavid, meanwhile, after a very slow start to the year, now has 43 points in 28 games.