Oilers fans laugh at bizarre postgame question to Connor McDavid

Colton Pankiw
Dec 22 2023, 5:29 pm
We see a lot of firsts whenever it comes to Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, but they usually aren’t related to postgame interviews.

The Oilers scored four unanswered in the third period of last night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils to walk away with a 6-3 victory. The win helped snap a three-game losing drought, though the outcome isn’t what has most talking today.

Instead, plenty of the focus is surrounding a question asked to McDavid by a Devils reporter after the game had wrapped up.


“One of the Devils’ highly touted players is obviously Jack Hughes,” the reporter began. “I’m curious to hear your thoughts on his overall play and some of the comparisons that he’s had to Wayne Gretzky. Having won the Hart Trophy and also having the career you have, I’m curious to hear your assessment on him.”

To McDavid’s credit, he went on to answer the question very professionally, showing zero confusion toward it. That wasn’t the same for Oilers fans, however, who were both amused and bewildered by it.

While the Gretzky comparison may be outlandish, Hughes is having himself a very good season with 38 points through 26 games. McDavid, meanwhile, after a very slow start to the year, now has 43 points in 28 games.

