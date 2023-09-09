Oilers' Connor Brown setting himself up for big pay day next summer

It has been quite a year for Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown.

The 29-year-old was hoping to make a major impact with the Washington Capitals last season but was limited to just four games due to a torn ACL. He wound up inking a deal with the Oilers this offseason to reunite with his former Eerie Otters teammate in Connor McDavid. Since signing the deal, he and his wife, Madison, have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Despite coming off of a significant injury, Brown reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to join the Oilers. He says he did so not only to play with McDavid but also because he views this team as a Stanley Cup contender. Though he would never mention so publicly, part of it may also have to do with the fact that he could set himself up for a huge payday next summer.

The expectation is that Brown will begin the season on a line with McDavid. Many players in the past have seen their totals increase in a big way when put on a line with the Oilers captain, including former Oilers such as Patrick Maroon and Zack Kassian, along with current ones such as Zach Hyman and Evander Kane.

Brown’s 21 goals in the 2020-21 season stand as his career high, as do his 43 points set in 2019-20. Assuming he can remain on a line with McDavid throughout the year, even without time on the power play, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him surpass the 60-point barrier.

Not only would the new career-high points allow Brown to get a nice payday next summer, but the cap is expected to go up again. He will be 30 by the time free agency rolls around and is likely planning to cash in on what could be the last chance he has to land a long-term, lucrative deal.