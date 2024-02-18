Oilers have a clear asking price in a potential Philip Broberg trade: report

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be busy upgrading their roster in the weeks leading up to the NHL trade deadline, but who do they have to trade?

On the surface, it would appear that 2019 first-round pick Philip Broberg would be the team’s best trade chip, but new reports say that Oilers GM Ken Holland won’t let him go for anything.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on the latest edition of Saturday Headlines that the team is looking for a long-term solution in exchange for their top defensive prospect.

“I think Ken Holland is looking at his team, and he is going to do something,” said Friedman. “I do think one thing he’s let teams know is that for those who have asked about Philip Broberg, who is hurt right now but has played very well in the American Hockey League, he’s not going anywhere for a rental.”

Big ticket rental acquisitions have not been Holland’s forte since he became the GM of the Oilers in 2019. In last year’s big trade splash, defenceman Mattias Ekholm still had three seasons left on his deal at the time of the trade. This time, it looks like Holland will be looking to upgrade with a top-six forward.

The team has been linked to the likes of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzal and Seattle Kraken sniper Jordan Eberle, but both players are on expiring deals. If Holland sticks to what Friedman is reporting, Broberg would be off the table in those deals unless contract extensions were agreed upon.

Broberg has once again failed to become a mainstay on the Oilers NHL roster this season. This is despite being in the team’s system for five seasons now. Though that is disappointing for a former first-round pick, there is still reason to have hope for the lanky Swede.

So far this season, he has put up 19 points in just 29 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors and has shown off his impressive skating ability on both the powerplay and penalty kill. At 22, Broberg still has plenty of time to live up to his draft billing.

Broberg has been able to get into 79 NHL games with the Oilers since being drafted, scoring two goals and 11 points in that time. He made the team out of training camp this season but was sent down after playing ten games.

If he stays with the team, there is an expectation that he will get another shot at becoming a regular NHL defender at the start of next season.

Trade activity is expected to pick up any day now, as the trade deadline is March 8.