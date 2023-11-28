Oilers' Campbell has heartwarming moment with youth hockey goalie

Veteran Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell is doing his best to help out one of the goalies of the future.

Seven-year-old youth hockey goaltender Logan Campbell has been making waves on social media after videos of him tending the net have gone viral. People have been impressed not only by his puck-stopping ability but also by the hilarious quips he has while playing.

His TikTok account, Loganplaysgoal, has amassed an astounding 51,200 followers, with one of his videos being viewed over 1.3 million times.

In recognition of his talent, the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors enlisted the help of 32-year-old Campbell to surprise Logan with a video and a signed piece of equipment.

“Hey Logan. It’s Jack Campell,” said Campbell in a video posted to the Condors’ social media. “I saw all your videos, and I loved watching them. I love seeing you in the pipes, making all those saves and having fun. I thought I would send you a little glove. It might be a little big right now, but you’ll grow into it.”

So we heard about this goalie of the future, Logan Campbell, and Soup had a surprise for him 🏒#condorstown pic.twitter.com/QrDMKVRMzd — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) November 28, 2023

Logan could barely hold back his excitement while watching the video. He clasped his hands to cover his mouth and vibrated with excitement during and after the video ended.

A signed glove wasn’t the only thing for Logan to get excited about. Campbell went on to say that he hoped to get on the ice with the young netminder in the summer to practice together. Having the chance to skate with an NHL goalie has got to be a huge dream for the young goaltender.

Though the two share a last name, there doesn’t appear to be any relation between Logan and Campbell.

Fans on social media loved the video and gave Campbell props for doing such a nice thing for a fellow netminder.

Good guy campbell😎 — Brodeur (@rbrodeur88) November 28, 2023

HIS FACE AFTER HE WATCHES THE VIDEO 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ HIS NODS OHHHH MY GOODNESS this is the best video on this site https://t.co/e7urXIyq0U — mii ꒰ᐢ. .ᐢ꒱₊˚⊹ (@RyanMcLeoder) November 28, 2023

Say what you will about Campbells performance this year. He is a character guy and even his team mates rave about him! I don’t think any one can cheer against him! He’s one of the good guys for sure! https://t.co/RjUwvyzt5U — Peter Iggulden (@piggulden) November 28, 2023

BREAKING: Jack Campbell confirmed to still be a very good guy. https://t.co/sL6Goxv3qq — Ryan Tomko (@TomkoRyan) November 28, 2023

The math indicates that Logan should be eligible for either the 2035 or 2036 NHL draft. Considering how good he is looking between the pipes now, maybe the Oilers should put his name down as an early goalie to watch.