Oilers could break another franchise record this weekend

The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to break another franchise record soon.

After securing a historic 10th straight win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, the Oilers are surely not satisfied. The team is currently tied for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference and is a mere one point behind the LA Kings for third place in the Pacific Division. Further, they are also just six points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for second place in the division with four games in hand.

Their putrid start to the season is now firmly in the rearview mirror. Now, the focus is on extending their streak, which could break at least one more franchise record as early as this weekend.

After dropping three straight games in mid-December, the Oilers have gone on a torrid 10-game streak that has included eight consecutive wins on the road. This is just the second time in the team’s 45-year history that they have been able to win eight straight away games.

That mark has tied a franchise record, which was initially set during the 1986-87 season by a team with the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey, and Grant Fuhr helping them along.

The Oilers won’t be able to break the record for a few days as they are preparing for a short two-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken, but the stage will be set dramatically when they do get their chance.

A Saturday night Battle of Alberta on Hockey Night in Canada is always something to look forward to, and this week’s edition will have a historic feel about it as the Oilers could potentially set another benchmark with a franchise-record-breaking nine straight road wins in Calgary.