McDavid and Draisaitl to compete for million dollar Skills Competition prize

The Edmonton Oilers will have two forwards taking part in the million dollar Skills Competition at the 2024 All-Star Game.

Connor McDavid, who was among the first 32 players voted into the All-Star Game by the NHL, will be one of 12 NHLers taking place in the Skills Competition. Joining him will be Leon Draisaitl, who was one of five players revealed this morning to have been voted into the game by fans.

Also competing in the skills event will be Boston Bruin forward David Pastrnak, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, and New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes. The other seven competing will be named later this evening.

The Skills Competition has been completely revamped by the NHL for this year’s All-Star Game in order to create more excitement for fans. The 12 players selected will compete against each other in eight events, accumulating points along the way. The player with the most points at the end will win $1 million, which is aimed to help increase the intensity.

Having McDavid and Draisaitl in the competition will only add to the excitement, as they have been the NHL’s best producers for quite some time. Over the past five seasons, McDavid’s 534 points are first in the league, while Draisaitl’s 475 are second.

Along with announcing the other seven players participating in the Skills Competition, the NHL will also reveal the seven final players to play in the All-Star Game. The Oilers have a shot at having four players suit up, as both Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard are on the ballot for fans to vote them in. The announcement on who gets in is expected to come in at around 5:00 pm MT.