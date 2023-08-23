Oilers sign Evan Bouchard to two-year bridge deal: report

The Edmonton Oilers appear to be closing in on a deal with defenceman Evan Bouchard.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday that the Oilers are close to locking up their last remaining RFA on a two-year, $7.8 million contract that will pay him an average annual salary of $3.9 million.

Sounds like EDM and Evan Bouchard closing in on 2x$3.9M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2023

According to Capfriendly.com, the Oilers, who boast a loaded roster that include Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, only have approximately $3.5 million in cap space — meaning a bridge type deal between the two sides is necessary.

Since being drafted 10th overall by Edmonton in 2018, Bouchard, an offensive defenceman, has netted 23 goals and 89 points over 184 NHL games. He scored eight goals and 40 points with the Oilers last season — a few shy of his most productive campaign which came in the 2021-2022 season.

Most notably, the 23-year-old led all Edmonton blueliners in playoff points last season with four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in a 12-game span.

Bouchard, an Oakville, Ontario native, was previously signed to a three-year, $4.975 million deal that carried an annual cap hit of $863,333.