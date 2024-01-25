McDrai reunited: Oilers change lines while searching for 15th straight win

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch isn’t letting a 14-game winning streak prevent him from trying to further improve his team.

After a rather shaky performance versus the Columbus Blue Jackets that saw the Oilers score three in the third period to walk away with a 4-1 victory, Knoblauch has elected to change up his lines.

At this morning’s practice ahead of tonight’s outing versus the Chicago Blackhawks, Knoblauch chose to reunite Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, putting the dynamic duo on a line with Zach Hyman. Meanwhile, the second line that Draisaitl had been playing on will now see Ryan Nugent-Hopkins centering Evander Kane and Warren Foegele.

On the third line for the Oilers will be Ryan McLeod centering Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown, while the fourth line will consist of Derek Ryan, Mattias Janmark, and Sam Gagner. The defensive pairings will remain the same, though there will be a change between the pipes, as Calvin Pickard is expected to get his first start since picking up a win over the Detroit Red Wings on January 11.

Oilers lines at morning skate vs. CHI

Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-RNH-Foegele

Holloway-McLeod-Brown

Janmark-Ryan-Gagner Regular D pairs Pickard

Skinner — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 25, 2024



This move may be Knoblauch simply trying to get McDavid going, as the Oilers captain has struggled by his standards as of late with seven points over his last eight games. Draisaitl, on the other hand, has been hot recently with three goals and eight points through his past five outings.

The Oilers currently hold the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team in NHL history and will look to extend it to 15 games tonight. They have an excellent opportunity to do so, as they are facing a Blackhawks team that has won just three of their past 14 games. Puck drop in this one is set for 7 pm MT.