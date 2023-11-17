Oilers prospect Beau Akey suffers season-ending injury: report

Edmonton Oilers prospect Beau Akey is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder, per Sports 1440’s Robin Brownlee.

Akey, who was selected 56th overall by the Oilers this past June in the 2023 draft, is already considered one of the best blue-line prospects in the organization’s pipeline. Prior to sustaining this injury, he suited up for 14 games with the Barrie Colts, scoring four goals and nine points while having a plus/minus of +4.

Not only does this end the season for Akey, but it also ruins the chance he had at suiting up for Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. With the start he had to the season, he appeared to have a good shot at cracking the roster.

In his draft-eligible season, Akey had 11 goals and 47 points in 66 games. While his offensive abilities are proven by his stats, he is best regarded for his strong defensive play, as he is said to always be in a great position thanks to his excellent skating.

While the injury is undoubtedly disappointing, Akey will likely have one more season of junior hockey to make up for this lost year. It will also give him another crack at earning a spot on the blue-line for Team Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship, which he should have little issue doing if healthy. In the meantime, the Oilers organization and its fan base will be hoping that he has a full recovery and can get back to doing what he does best once the 2024-25 season begins.