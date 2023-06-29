What to know about the Oilers' three picks in the 2023 NHL Draft

The Edmonton Oilers weren’t very busy at the 2023 NHL Draft, but they were able to add a few solid prospects to their organization.

The biggest news of day two of the draft for the Oilers came early on, as it was announced that they dealt Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings. However, don’t let that take away from some of the young talent they added, as there is plenty to be excited about regarding their three newest prospects.

Beau Akey

With their first pick coming in the second round at No. 56 overall, the Oilers selected Beau Akey. The 18-year-old defenceman has spent the past two seasons with the Barrie Colts in the OHL, and is coming off a year in which he scored 11 goals and 47 points in 66 games.

Many lists had Akey projected to go right around where the Oilers selected him, though the writers at Elite Prospects were quite high on him, as they had him slotted to go 32nd.

“With his precise and powerful footwork, he can shadow attackers and push them to the outside, pinch on opponents in the offensive zone before they can break out the puck, and absorb and box out attackers rushing to the slot,” reads the Elite Prospects 2023 NHL Draft Guide.

Nathaniel Day

Oilers management and scouting staff were able to sit back for some time after selecting Akey, as their next pick didn’t come until the sixth round at 184th overall. With that pick, they selected goaltender Nathaniel Day.

Day, 18, has spent the past two seasons with the Flint Firebirds in the OHL. After only appearing in eight games during his rookie season, the 6-foot-2 goalie was able to suit up for 32 games this season, posting a 3.91 goals against average along with a .874 save percentage and a 17-10-0 record.

Matt Copponi

With their final pick at 216th overall in the seventh round, the Oilers selected Matt Copponi. The 20-year-old centreman just wrapped up his sophomore season with Merrimack College, finishing second in team scoring with 29 points in 37 games.

Despite this being his last year of draft eligibility, Copponi impressed many this season and was projected by McKeen’s Hockey to go 157th overall. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound American-born forward is expected to return to Merrimack next season.