Oilers launch new potentially "record-setting" multi-day 50/50 raffle

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping a new multi-day 50/50 program will hit the jackpot.

For a couple important causes, too.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) are putting together six-game combined 50/50 jackpot with net proceeds donated to the Wounded Warriors and Operation Frontline Impact — organizations that support the mental health and basic needs of veterans and frontline works. Additional proceeds will support the MS Society of Canada.

The Oilers anticipate that the jackpot, building over each day, could potentially reach a “record-setting final total.”

“We will be ever grateful to the people on the frontline of the pandemic over the past two years and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation couldn’t think of a better cause to support through the largest gameday 50/50,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair of the EOCF.

“This is a chance for Albertans to say thank you and help ensure these true heroes and their families have the support they need to manage the immense physical and mental toll that comes with being a first responder.”

The EOCF mega multi-day online 50/50 pot is already closing in on $150,000! 😮 Also, did you know when you purchase $100 worth of 50/50 tickets you'll score a $25 gift card to @TheCDNBrewhouse? 🍻 🎟 https://t.co/WOZNGhYnIG pic.twitter.com/3opr09synQ — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) February 23, 2022

Edmonton announced the initiative Wednesday.

It will feature a multi-day mega pot that includes additional prizes like a Ford Mustang and a SKI-DOO, as well as additional early-bird prizes.

The draw started on Wednesday, February 23 and runs until 11 pm MT on March 5.

“The pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on our first responders,” Scott Maxwell of Wounded Warriors Canada said. “Often overlooked are the children exposed to the secondary effects of trauma as a result of living with a first responder parent struggling with an operational stress injury such as PTSD. Our Warrior Kids Camp and Virtual programs are made possible through partnerships and we are extremely proud to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation on this important Multi-Day 50/50.”

Albertans can purchase their tickets online at edmontonoilers.com/5050.

Those who buy early will be automatically entered into the following draws:

Wednesday, February 23 before 7:30 PM MT: Ford Mustang ($37,395 value)

before 7:30 PM MT: Ford Mustang ($37,395 value) Saturday, February 26 before 12:00 PM MT: $5,000 Cash Prize

before 12:00 PM MT: $5,000 Cash Prize Saturday, February 26 before 5:00 PM MT: $5,000 Cash Prize

before 5:00 PM MT: $5,000 Cash Prize Sunday, February 27 before 1:00 PM MT: 2022 SKI-DOO Summit from Martin Motor Sports ($16,449 value)

before 1:00 PM MT: 2022 SKI-DOO Summit from Martin Motor Sports ($16,449 value) Tuesday, March 1 before 8:00 PM MT: $15,000 Cash Prize

before 8:00 PM MT: $15,000 Cash Prize Thursday, March 3 before 8:00 PM MT: $10,000 Cash Prize

before 8:00 PM MT: $10,000 Cash Prize Saturday, March 5 before 7:00 PM MT: Scotiabank Suite for 12 for an Oilers Home Game plus a $1,000 Food & Beverage credit ($9,600 value)

The Foundation has contributed over $66 million to charitable organizations and minor hockey programs since 2001.