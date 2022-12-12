8 best Edmonton lucky lottery stories of 2022

As we inch closer to closing the year that was 2022, we thought to celebrate some of the best Edmonton lottery winner’s stories.

The winners are all from Edmonton and the surrounding area, showing that lucky tickets can be scored in YEG and its surrounding communities.

From a group of coworkers that struck it big and still plan on working together to others who want to send tons of family and friends on vacations, here are eight lucky lottery winners announced in Edmonton in 2022.

Dwayne Saulter of Sherwood Park netted a cool $1 million after matching all seven winning digits for one of the Maxmillionson the September 9 Lotto Max draw. “Shocked is an understatement; I was shaking for sure,” Saulter said. The winner has a few plans for his recent windfall, including some renovations on his acreage and then maybe a trip to Tahiti.

Kevin Chow, Kevin McInnes, and Don Pham of Edmonton struck it big with the October 11 Lotto Max draw, splitting $1,000,000. The group says that while their share of $333,333 a piece isn’t necessarily enough to retire on, they told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) they all plan to keep working together. “We weren’t going to take a vacation this year, but now we definitely can,” added McInnes.

Kevin Rahmani was at the Circle K at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW in Edmonton on September 21 when he picked up his ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max draw. When he was at the store a week later, he handed his ticket to the cashier to check it. When the terminal froze, he was shocked to see he had won $1,000,000. Rahmani has some big plans for his windfall, and much of it involves travel. “I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves,” he said.

Edmonton resident Pritpal Chahal had a huge reason to celebrate after winning a Lotto 6/49 top prize; however, he said he has no plans with his massive winnings. During the July 30 draw, Pritpal Chahal discovered he had won $17,183,706.90. “I was confused and in disbelief,” Chahal said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) news release. “At first, I needed to count the numbers.” He scanned his ticket a total of eight times to confirm his win and says at this point he doesn’t have any plans for his windfall.

Dawnamarie Ibuan Esguerra told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she asked her husband, “How many zeroes are in a million?” after checking her tickets for the October 18 Lotto Max draw. It’s six – which is what the Edmonton local was seeing when she scanned her ticket using a self-checker a few days after the draw.“I want to enjoy the moment and make sure my family is taken care of,” she said.

Michael Sadiq won $1,000,000 by matching all seven winning numbers — 3, 4, 7, 8, 29, 36, and 37 — of the May 27 LOTTO MAX draw. “At first, I thought it was $100,000 and then I realized it was $1 million!” he said to the WCLC. Sadiq said he was calm and nervous at the same time when he discovered his win, scanning his ticket six times on the app.

Gary Espartero took home one of the Maxmillions prizes from the October 7 Lotto Max draw after he decided to check his tickets after the draw. “I was expecting something low, like a free play, but then all of a sudden there were a lot of numbers on the screen,” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize. “I thought the machine was broken!”

Curtis McConnell of Leduc took home half a million dollars from the August 29 Daily Grand draw after exactly matching all five winning numbers — 14, 15, 21, 24, and 39. As for what McConnell has planned for the $500,000, he has a few ideas in mind. “I’m going to pay off my student debt, travel, and put a down payment on a house,” he said.