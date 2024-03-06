"I'll have it towed": Heated note over public street parking has Edmontonians chiming in
A post shared to Reddit of a note an Edmonton resident received regarding public street parking has ignited a conversation online.
The note shared to Reddit by user retiredshinobi stated, “You park here again I’ll have it towed,” with the user detailing that the person who wrote the note “has a truck with attached trailer and does not want anyone parking because he feels entitled,” adding that there is reportedly no sign in the area that says parking is not allowed.
“I believe the street is property of the city, not him,” the poster added before asking Redditors if the person who wrote the note is actually allowed to tow his car because they want to park their trailer on the street.
This person has a truck with attached trailer and does not want anyone parking because he feels entitled. There is no sign that says No Park. I believe the street is property of the City, not him. Is he allowed to tow my car because he wants to go park his trailer on the street?
byu/retiredshinobi inEdmonton
The post garnered hundreds of comments, with many highlighting that street parking in Edmonton is solely first come, first served, along with street parking situations of their own.
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
Comment
byu/retiredshinobi from discussion
inEdmonton
According to the City of Edmonton, city-owned streets are “a shared resource that everyone has access to but are not intended for long-term parking.”
A vehicle can park for up to 72 consecutive hours as long as it doesn’t have parking restrictions identified, such as a sign. A vehicle parked more than 72 consecutive hours on public property or a city street is considered abandoned.