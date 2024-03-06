A post shared to Reddit of a note an Edmonton resident received regarding public street parking has ignited a conversation online.

The note shared to Reddit by user retiredshinobi stated, “You park here again I’ll have it towed,” with the user detailing that the person who wrote the note “has a truck with attached trailer and does not want anyone parking because he feels entitled,” adding that there is reportedly no sign in the area that says parking is not allowed.

“I believe the street is property of the city, not him,” the poster added before asking Redditors if the person who wrote the note is actually allowed to tow his car because they want to park their trailer on the street.

You might also like: Alberta is forecast to get a "pretty significant" weather change and here's why

Forbes names county near Edmonton one of Canada's best employers

Wild video catches Alberta skier clipping a ski lift mid-jump

The post garnered hundreds of comments, with many highlighting that street parking in Edmonton is solely first come, first served, along with street parking situations of their own.

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

Comment

byu/retiredshinobi from discussion

inEdmonton

According to the City of Edmonton, city-owned streets are “a shared resource that everyone has access to but are not intended for long-term parking.”

A vehicle can park for up to 72 consecutive hours as long as it doesn’t have parking restrictions identified, such as a sign. A vehicle parked more than 72 consecutive hours on public property or a city street is considered abandoned.